Brokerages Anticipate Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.57 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) will announce sales of $6.57 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kraft Heinz’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.49 billion and the highest is $6.65 billion. Kraft Heinz posted sales of $6.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will report full-year sales of $25.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.93 billion to $25.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $24.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.32 billion to $25.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kraft Heinz.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 42.85% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS.

KHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 14,858.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 4,788,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756,410 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,466,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,743,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,480 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 4,816.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,336,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,142,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,510,000 after acquiring an additional 997,963 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,655,623. The stock has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Kraft Heinz has a one year low of $24.86 and a one year high of $48.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.66.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

