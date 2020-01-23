Brokerages Anticipate IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) to report $37.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for IMPINJ’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $37.80 million and the highest is $38.00 million. IMPINJ reported sales of $34.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMPINJ will report full-year sales of $149.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $149.80 million to $150.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $172.89 million, with estimates ranging from $169.00 million to $175.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover IMPINJ.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. IMPINJ had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $40.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PI. Zacks Investment Research cut IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut IMPINJ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised IMPINJ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet lowered IMPINJ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on IMPINJ from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

In other IMPINJ news, Director Tom A. Alberg sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $413,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,417.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $332,595.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,478 shares in the company, valued at $7,193,784.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,448 over the last three months. 28.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of IMPINJ by 1,233.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 49,126 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of IMPINJ in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IMPINJ by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMPINJ in the 2nd quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IMPINJ by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 604,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,304,000 after acquiring an additional 132,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

PI traded up $3.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,299,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,293. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.57. The company has a market cap of $701.47 million, a P/E ratio of -35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 2.47. IMPINJ has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $40.24.

About IMPINJ

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

