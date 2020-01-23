Brokerages Anticipate Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) to Announce $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) will report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Imax’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.42. Imax reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Imax will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Imax.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Imax had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $86.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.23 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 price target on shares of Imax and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Imax in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Imax in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Imax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Imax in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

In other news, insider Mark Welton sold 2,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $60,158.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Imax during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Imax in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Imax in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Imax in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Imax during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Imax stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.02. 647,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,609. Imax has a fifty-two week low of $18.89 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.20.

About Imax

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

