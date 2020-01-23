Brokerages Anticipate Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) to Post $1.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) will report earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26. Bausch Health Companies posted earnings per share of $1.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full year earnings of $4.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a positive return on equity of 56.19%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion.

Several brokerages recently commented on BHC. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bausch Health Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2,293.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. 57.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BHC traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,654,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $31.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.91.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

