Brokerages Anticipate AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) will post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings. AngioDynamics posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 115.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow AngioDynamics.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.28 million. AngioDynamics had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 17.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANGO. TheStreet lowered AngioDynamics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine lowered AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub lowered AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on AngioDynamics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

NASDAQ ANGO traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,912. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.98 million, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.61 and a 200 day moving average of $17.14. AngioDynamics has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $25.48.

In other news, CEO James C. Clemmer acquired 15,000 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $212,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,331.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 252.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

