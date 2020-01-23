Brokerages Anticipate Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $803.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) will report sales of $803.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $816.00 million and the lowest is $786.00 million. Acuity Brands posted sales of $854.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full-year sales of $3.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $834.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.72 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $148.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.33.

Shares of AYI stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.05. 307,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,529. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.30. Acuity Brands has a twelve month low of $105.95 and a twelve month high of $147.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 20th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,238,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $584,538,000 after buying an additional 14,592 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 330,771 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,585,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 512.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 299,290 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,844,000 after acquiring an additional 250,443 shares in the last quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 123,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,687,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,587,000 after purchasing an additional 63,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

