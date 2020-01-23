British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of British American Tobacco from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.

BTI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.66. 65,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207,903. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.03. The company has a market cap of $94.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of $30.91 and a fifty-two week high of $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 44,150 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,001,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,852,000 after buying an additional 72,456 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,448,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 109,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 12,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 5.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

