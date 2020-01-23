Brinker International (EAT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.41% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Brinker International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EAT traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.58. The stock had a trading volume of 46,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,719. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.73. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $36.44 and a fifty-two week high of $49.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

EAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

