Brightsphere Investment Group (BSIG) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

1/9/2020 – Brightsphere Investment Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a diversified multi-boutique asset management company. The Company focuses on equities and fixed income portfolios, as well as investments in timber and real estate sectors. BrightSphere Investment Group plc, formerly known as OM Asset Management plc, is based in London, United Kingdom. "

1/7/2020 – Brightsphere Investment Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/3/2020 – Brightsphere Investment Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

1/2/2020 – Brightsphere Investment Group was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2019 – Brightsphere Investment Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/9/2019 – Brightsphere Investment Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

12/2/2019 – Brightsphere Investment Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/25/2019 – Brightsphere Investment Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

Shares of BSIG stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.79. 1,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,827. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.82. Brightsphere Investment Group PLC has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $14.87.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $197.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.68 million. Brightsphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 228.89% and a net margin of 21.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brightsphere Investment Group PLC will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Brightsphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

In other Brightsphere Investment Group news, CEO Guang Yang bought 50,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $503,510.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,510.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Brightsphere Investment Group in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Brightsphere Investment Group in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Brightsphere Investment Group in the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in Brightsphere Investment Group by 51.8% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 15,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Brightsphere Investment Group in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

