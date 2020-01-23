Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $18.00

Bridgestone Corp (OTCMKTS:BRDCY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $18.04, with a volume of 70806 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.17.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRDCY. Citigroup downgraded Bridgestone from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bridgestone from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.42.

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter. Bridgestone had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 7.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bridgestone Corp will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bridgestone Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRDCY)

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products worldwide. The company provides tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction/mining vehicles, industrial machines, agricultural machines, aircraft, and motorcycles and scooters; and tire related products, retread materials and services, tire raw materials, and automotive maintenance and repair services.

