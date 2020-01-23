BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Up 6%

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO)’s stock price shot up 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.90 and last traded at $34.16, 332,290 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 26% from the average session volume of 447,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.23.

A number of research firms recently commented on BBIO. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. BridgeBio Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.63.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.49. The company has a current ratio of 14.00, a quick ratio of 14.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.74 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Chairman Frank Mccormick sold 82,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $3,141,672.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,335,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,657,138.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles J. Homcy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,424 shares of company stock worth $4,666,120 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBIO. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $181,569,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter worth $180,868,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter worth $17,039,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 258.9% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 538,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,558,000 after purchasing an additional 388,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter worth $7,550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

About BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.