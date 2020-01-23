Bravada Gold (CVE:BVA) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Shares of Bravada Gold Co. (CVE:BVA) rose 11.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, approximately 10,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 51,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 million and a P/E ratio of -6.67.

About Bravada Gold (CVE:BVA)

Bravada Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company explores for gold, silver, and other metals. It holds 11 exploration and development properties with 1,169 claims covering an area of approximately 9,400 hectares.

