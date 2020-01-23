Boom Logistics (ASX:BOL) Shares Down 3.7%

Boom Logistics Limited (ASX:BOL)’s stock price was down 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.13 ($0.09) and last traded at A$0.13 ($0.09), approximately 126,852 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 885,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.14 ($0.10).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.29, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $59.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is A$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$0.15.

About Boom Logistics (ASX:BOL)

Boom Logistics Limited provides crane logistics and lifting solutions to resource, energy, utility, and infrastructure sectors in Australia. The company operates through two segments, Lifting Solutions and Labour Hire. It offers mobile and crawler cranes for wet and dry hire with short term or long term hire facilities; tailored elevated work platform (EWP) solutions with a fleet of travel towers and access equipment, and associated services; and project management services.

