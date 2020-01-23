BOOM (BOOM) Price Tops $0.0009

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, BOOM has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. BOOM has a total market cap of $726,350.00 and approximately $21,351.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOOM token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and DDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BOOM Profile

BOOM's total supply is 972,889,270 tokens and its circulating supply is 779,741,988 tokens. The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io

BOOM's official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken

BOOM Token Trading

BOOM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

