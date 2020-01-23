Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 189 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Booking by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 27,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,167,000 after buying an additional 8,273 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Booking by 5.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 54,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,748,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 3.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Booking by 289.9% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 1,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Booking by 14.3% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 2,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,000.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $83.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,022.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,963.51. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,640.54 and a 1-year high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $44.87 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Booking had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 67.17%. Booking’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $37.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKNG. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,045.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,970.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,127.63.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

