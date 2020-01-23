Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Holdings Boosted by Professional Advisory Services Inc.

Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Booking comprises about 4.0% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $22,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth about $99,173,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 120.0% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 89,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,650,000 after buying an additional 48,771 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 37.7% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 103,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,329,000 after buying an additional 28,356 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Booking by 35.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,600,000 after buying an additional 27,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 26.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 78,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,443,000 after buying an additional 16,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BKNG. UBS Group boosted their target price on Booking from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Booking from $1,950.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,127.63.

Shares of BKNG traded down $7.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,993.20. 359,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,659. The stock has a market cap of $83.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,022.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,963.51. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,640.54 and a 12 month high of $2,094.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.87 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 67.17% and a net margin of 29.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $37.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

