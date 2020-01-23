BonusCloud Price Tops $0.0004 (BXC)

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 23rd. BonusCloud has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $1,103.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BonusCloud token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BonusCloud has traded up 3.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00036745 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $464.75 or 0.05524783 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00026543 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00128714 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00032850 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011745 BTC.

About BonusCloud

BXC is a token. Its launch date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,945,359,201 tokens. BonusCloud’s official website is bonuscloud.io . BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . BonusCloud’s official message board is medium.com/@bonuscloud

BonusCloud Token Trading

BonusCloud can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonusCloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BonusCloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

