BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.30), Briefing.com reports. BOK Financial had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 11.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS.

BOKF stock opened at $82.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.18 and a 200 day moving average of $80.75. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $72.29 and a twelve month high of $93.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut BOK Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush cut BOK Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 price objective on BOK Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $655,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 131,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,739,875.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 54.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

