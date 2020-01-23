Boeing (NYSE:BA) Downgraded by Vertical Group

Vertical Group cut shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) from a neutral rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

BA has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Boeing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $370.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Boeing has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $350.53.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $7.92 on Wednesday, hitting $316.92. 562,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,856,257. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $333.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.19. Boeing has a one year low of $305.75 and a one year high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boeing will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Boeing’s payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BA. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $622,000. Loveless Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,391,000. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,982,000. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,176 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 68.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.