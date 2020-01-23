Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Perennial Advisors LLC

Perennial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,594 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Boeing by 760.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 542 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 92,261 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in Boeing by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,154 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $321.00 price target (down previously from $324.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $370.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $350.53.

Shares of BA stock traded up $7.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $316.80. 5,798,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,856,257. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.85. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $305.75 and a 52-week high of $446.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.19.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is 51.34%.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.