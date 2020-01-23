Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

Blue Bird stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.74. 81,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,776. Blue Bird has a 52 week low of $16.37 and a 52 week high of $23.99. The firm has a market cap of $556.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.92.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $343.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.50 million. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 56.27% and a net margin of 2.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blue Bird will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Blue Bird by 19.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blue Bird during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Blue Bird by 5.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Blue Bird by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 262,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Blue Bird during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,793,000. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.