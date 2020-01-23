Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. provides recipes and fresh ingredients for making home cooking accessible. It product consists of Blue Apron Meals, Blue Apron Wine, the Blue Apron Market and BN Ranch, a premium supplier of grass-fed beef and pasture-raised poultry. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

APRN has been the topic of several other reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Blue Apron from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Blue Apron from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

APRN traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,291. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day moving average is $7.59. Blue Apron has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $24.60. The firm has a market cap of $62.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.92 million. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 57.78% and a negative net margin of 12.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Blue Apron will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Linda F. Kozlowski sold 4,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total value of $32,241.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,016 shares in the company, valued at $151,905.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,622 shares of company stock worth $50,305 over the last three months. Insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Blue Apron by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 571,249 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its stake in Blue Apron by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 287,501 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Blue Apron during the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Blue Apron by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 636,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 150,441 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Blue Apron during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.27% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce marketplace that provides cooking tools, utensils, and pantry items. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

