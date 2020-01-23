Blockchain Certified Data Token 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,612.00 (BCDT)

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $1,612.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockchain Certified Data Token token can now be bought for $0.0322 or 0.00000385 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Switcheo Network. Over the last seven days, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011947 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $254.24 or 0.03035368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00201438 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029387 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00125601 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Blockchain Certified Data Token

Blockchain Certified Data Token’s launch date was December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,609,585 tokens. The official website for Blockchain Certified Data Token is www.bcdiploma.com . Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma

Blockchain Certified Data Token Token Trading

Blockchain Certified Data Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Certified Data Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockchain Certified Data Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockchain Certified Data Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

