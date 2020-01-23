Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) Holdings Reduced by Round Table Services LLC

Round Table Services LLC decreased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BXMT. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 31,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 412,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,773,000 after acquiring an additional 127,201 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 40,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 695.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $32,866.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,480,204.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $29,484.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,979.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,107 shares of company stock valued at $148,819. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.90. The company had a trading volume of 52,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,345. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.31 and its 200 day moving average is $36.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.52. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $33.08 and a twelve month high of $38.26.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $101.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.58%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.80.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

