BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured (NYSE:MPA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.19

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured (NYSE:MPA) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.19 and traded as high as $14.59. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured shares last traded at $14.59, with a volume of 9,772 shares changing hands.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day moving average is $14.20.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured Company Profile (NYSE:MPA)
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.
Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.