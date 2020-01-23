BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured (NYSE:MPA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.19

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured (NYSE:MPA) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.19 and traded as high as $14.59. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured shares last traded at $14.59, with a volume of 9,772 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day moving average is $14.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPA. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 175,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 48,938 shares during the last quarter. 10.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured Company Profile (NYSE:MPA)

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

