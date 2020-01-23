Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund (NYSE:MYI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.48

Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.48 and traded as high as $13.85. Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund shares last traded at $13.85, with a volume of 5,575 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.0445 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund by 0.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 164,936 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund by 2.2% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 65,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund by 6.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,714 shares during the period. 26.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund (NYSE:MYI)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

