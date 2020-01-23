Black Diamond Financial LLC Acquires 33,996 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 63.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,996 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Black Diamond Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $4,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000.

SCHO stock opened at $50.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.54. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $49.81 and a 1-year high of $50.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.0801 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

