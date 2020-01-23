Bki Investment Co Ltd Plans Interim Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:BKI)

Bki Investment Co Ltd (ASX:BKI) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share on Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th.

ASX:BKI opened at A$1.72 ($1.22) on Thursday. Bki Investment has a 1-year low of A$1.47 ($1.04) and a 1-year high of A$1.74 ($1.23). The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56.

About Bki Investment

Brickworks Investment Company Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The firm primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies. It employs bottom up approach with a focus on merits of individual companies rather than market and economic trends to create its portfolio.

