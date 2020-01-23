Bki Investment Co Ltd Plans Interim Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:BKI)

Bki Investment Co Ltd (ASX:BKI) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share on Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th.
ASX:BKI opened at A$1.72 ($1.22) on Thursday. Bki Investment has a 1-year low of A$1.47 ($1.04) and a 1-year high of A$1.74 ($1.23). The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56.
About Bki Investment
