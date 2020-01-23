BitTorrent (BTT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $72.77 Million

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $73.99 million and $72.77 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and UPbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.65 or 0.03239873 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00203353 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000702 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00029773 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00125807 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BitTorrent’s genesis date was January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 212,116,500,000 tokens. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com

BitTorrent Token Trading

BitTorrent can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

