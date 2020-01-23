Bitradio (BRO) Reaches Market Cap of $124,051.00

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Bitradio has a total market capitalization of $124,051.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitradio coin can now be bought for about $0.0150 or 0.00000179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. Over the last week, Bitradio has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007537 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000825 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000157 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Bitradio’s total supply is 13,277,241 coins and its circulating supply is 8,277,237 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitradio Coin Trading

Bitradio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

