Bitcore Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.25 Million (BTX)

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Bitcore has a total market cap of $2.25 million and approximately $1,669.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcore has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. One Bitcore coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001528 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC, HitBTC, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,380.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.50 or 0.01928299 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.04 or 0.03844652 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.10 or 0.00645926 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.60 or 0.00735360 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00099770 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010780 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00029166 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.42 or 0.00578040 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Bitcore

Bitcore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,055,800 coins and its circulating supply is 17,554,840 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcore’s official website is bitcore.cc

Bitcore Coin Trading

Bitcore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, QBTC, Exrates, Cryptopia, Bit-Z and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

