Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Achieves Market Cap of $575,562.00

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 19.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001436 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, TradeOgre, Exrates and TOPBTC. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $575,562.00 and $1,596.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.57 or 0.00591970 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00118620 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00115225 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000375 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,812,471 coins and its circulating supply is 4,782,925 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Exrates, TOPBTC, Nanex, TradeOgre, Sistemkoin, Altcoin Trader and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

