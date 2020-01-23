Bitcoin Interest Price Hits $0.0308 on Major Exchanges (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Bitcoin Interest has a market capitalization of $564,901.00 and approximately $252.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0308 or 0.00000367 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange and Bitfinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00585854 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00115932 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00117728 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000882 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001431 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Profile

Bitcoin Interest (CRYPTO:BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest . The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

Bitcoin Interest can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Bitfinex, Exrates and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

