Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.55 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $5.89 billion and $2.55 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $323.12 or 0.03865685 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, Cryptohub, Korbit and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,352.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.31 or 0.00781416 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006031 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00014783 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000415 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000212 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,238,913 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, BX Thailand, BtcTrade.im, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Cobinhood, Kuna, TOPBTC, Negocie Coins, Huobi, Zaif, Tidex, Bittylicious, C2CX, Bitbns, Bitstamp, Vebitcoin, CoinTiger, Korbit, IDCM, Coinsquare, WazirX, Buda, CPDAX, Cryptopia, Zebpay, Coinnest, Binance, Bitso, Poloniex, Ovis, Bitfinex, Bibox, bitFlyer, Koinim, Upbit, Coinsuper, Liquid, CEX.IO, Graviex, B2BX, Bitinka, YoBit, Bitbank, BTC Trade UA, OTCBTC, Exmo, MBAex, Bit-Z, QBTC, ACX, Coinfloor, Gate.io, Mercatox, Cryptomate, Trade By Trade, Bithumb, CoinEgg, Bisq, GOPAX, Coindeal, CoinEx, ChaoEX, cfinex, Mercado Bitcoin, Braziliex, Coinrail, Altcoin Trader, Gatecoin, Instant Bitex, COSS, BTCC, SouthXchange, DragonEX, CoinBene, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, DSX, QuadrigaCX, xBTCe, Cryptohub, OKEx, EXX, Coinhub, Exrates, FCoin, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Trade Satoshi, BitMarket, Indodax, Bit2C, BitBay, Iquant, Allcoin, Coinbe, BitForex, Liqui, OKCoin International, Coinroom, Livecoin, WEX, Sistemkoin, Bleutrade, CryptoBridge, Crex24, HBUS, BigONE, Coinbase Pro, Bitsane, HitBTC, Independent Reserve, UEX, BTC Markets, ZB.COM, RightBTC, Kraken, CoinFalcon, Koineks, Bittrex, ABCC, Koinex, Fatbtc, Kucoin and BiteBTC. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly.

