Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Given a C$4.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) has been assigned a C$4.50 target price by research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 151.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BIR. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt downgraded Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$1.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Laurentian set a C$5.00 price target on Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities downgraded Birchcliff Energy from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.18.

BIR stock traded down C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,939,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,449. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.06. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.69 and a 1-year high of C$4.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$130.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$145.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

