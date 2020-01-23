BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR (NASDAQ:BFRA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR (NASDAQ:BFRA) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $14.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR an industry rank of 85 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut shares of BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ BFRA remained flat at $$11.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $254.44 million, a P/E ratio of -34.38 and a beta of 0.74. BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $18.32.

BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR (NASDAQ:BFRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter. BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR had a negative return on equity of 34.45% and a negative net margin of 23.35%.

BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR Company Profile

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis.

