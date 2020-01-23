BigUp Market Cap Tops $1,765.00 (BIGUP)

BigUp (CURRENCY:BIGUP) traded 83.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. BigUp has a total market capitalization of $1,765.00 and $22.00 worth of BigUp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BigUp coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BigUp has traded down 89.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007498 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00009193 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000085 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000458 BTC.

BigUp Coin Profile

BIGUP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 12th, 2016. BigUp’s total supply is 2,137,572,489 coins. BigUp’s official Twitter account is @BigUpKing . The official website for BigUp is bigup.club

BigUp Coin Trading

BigUp can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BigUp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BigUp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BigUp using one of the exchanges listed above.

