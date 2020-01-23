BidaskClub Downgrades Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HURN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Huron Consulting Group stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.93. 82,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,463. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.31, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of -0.07. Huron Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.78 and a fifty-two week high of $70.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.78.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $219.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.59 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director John Mccartney sold 1,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total value of $66,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,494.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Massaro sold 760 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $52,212.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,664 shares of company stock worth $644,659 in the last ninety days. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the period. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

