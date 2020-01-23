BidaskClub Downgrades Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.58.

Shares of NASDAQ AAOI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.23. 518,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,607. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.65. The stock has a market cap of $275.65 million, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 2.19. Applied Optoelectronics has a one year low of $8.34 and a one year high of $18.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $46.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.75 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 19.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.12%. The company’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 76.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 27.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 127.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 8,155 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 10.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 139.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 49,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 28,918 shares during the period. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

