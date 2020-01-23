Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

BBY has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Best Buy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Best Buy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Best Buy from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Best Buy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.05.

BBY stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.10. The stock had a trading volume of 81,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,298. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $56.39 and a 52-week high of $91.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.00. The company has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 49.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

In related news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 1,106,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $89,243,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $161,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,105,051 shares of company stock worth $169,112,718 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 161.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 715 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,848,133 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $128,870,000 after purchasing an additional 98,393 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 122.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,136 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 49,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

