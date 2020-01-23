BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.14% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BellRing Brands, Inc. manufactures and sells nutrition products. The company offers protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers products under the Premier Protein, Dymatize and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands. BellRing Brands, Inc. is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BRBR. Barclays started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BellRing Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

BRBR stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.78. The company had a trading volume of 215,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,714. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.73. BellRing Brands has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $24.03.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BellRing Brands (BRBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.