Belden (NYSE:BDC) Downgraded by Cross Research to “Sell”

Belden (NYSE:BDC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Cross Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BDC has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belden from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Belden has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.85.

Shares of BDC opened at $53.21 on Thursday. Belden has a twelve month low of $41.50 and a twelve month high of $64.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.23). Belden had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a positive return on equity of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $620.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Belden will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Biddle Neil bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.10 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDC. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Belden in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Belden by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Belden by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Belden by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Belden during the 3rd quarter worth $250,000.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

