Beetle Coin Price Tops $0.0045 (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 23rd. In the last week, Beetle Coin has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. One Beetle Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $18.94, $33.94 and $51.55. Beetle Coin has a market cap of $952,368.00 and $40,401.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00054869 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 35% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000282 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Beetle Coin Profile

BEET is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 213,469,491 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin . Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $10.39, $24.68, $5.60, $50.98, $13.77, $32.15, $33.94, $20.33, $18.94, $24.43 and $7.50. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

