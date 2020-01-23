Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.33.

Several research firms recently commented on BAMXF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Commerzbank upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

OTCMKTS BAMXF traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603 shares, compared to its average volume of 575. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 12 month low of $64.31 and a 12 month high of $88.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.36. The company has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

