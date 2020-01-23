Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and marketer of high quality, mid-priced home furnishings. With over one hundred and thirty Bassett Furniture Direct stores, Bassett has leveraged its brand name in furniture with a network of licensed and Company-owned stores that focus on providing consumers with a friendly and professional environment for buying furniture and accessories. The Company continues to sell its products to other retailers, in addition to the Company’s dedicated retail store program. Bassett’s retail strategy promotes affordable custom-built furniture that is ready for delivery in the home within thirty days. The stores also feature the latest on-trend furniture styles, more than one thousand upholstery fabrics, free in-home design visits, and coordinated decorating accessories. “

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

BSET opened at $16.85 on Monday. Bassett Furniture Industries has a fifty-two week low of $11.64 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSET. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 45.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 26.7% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 14.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 7.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bassett Furniture Industries (BSET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.