Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK)

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) in a research report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,850 ($24.34) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. HSBC reaffirmed a reduce rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,853.33 ($24.38).

LON HIK opened at GBX 1,947 ($25.61) on Monday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of GBX 1,491.50 ($19.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,212 ($29.10). The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,953.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,948.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including oncology and anti-viral products to hospitals.

