Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $31.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is a commercial bank which serves residents and businesses primarily in Fairfield and New Haven Counties, CT. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts; demand and NOW deposits, certificates of deposit, commercial lending products as well as electronic banking and online banking services. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Bankwell Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.96. 13 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Bankwell Financial Group has a 1-year low of $24.67 and a 1-year high of $31.89. The company has a market cap of $216.18 million, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.92.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $14.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bankwell Financial Group will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 958.7% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bankwell Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Bankwell Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. 53.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

