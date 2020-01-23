Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Commerce Holdings is a financial service holding company that owns Redding Bank of Commerce, Roseville Bank of Commerce, a division of Redding Bank of Commerce and Bank of Commerce Mortgage, an affiliate of Redding Bank of Commerce and Roseville Bank of Commerce. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BOCH. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Bank of Commerce from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ BOCH traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.18. 491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.95. The firm has a market cap of $203.35 million, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.66. Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $12.31.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 23.47%. On average, analysts expect that Bank of Commerce will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOCH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Bank of Commerce by 5,263.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 13,949 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Bank of Commerce by 39.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Bank of Commerce by 17.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Bank of Commerce by 443.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 20,102 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Bank of Commerce by 9.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

