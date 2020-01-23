Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) Stock Position Cut by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,126 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,228 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 25,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 18,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. 3.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BBVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Shares of BBVA opened at $5.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day moving average is $5.25. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $6.44. The company has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

