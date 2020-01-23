Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) PT Set at €5.70 by UBS Group

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) has been assigned a €5.70 ($6.63) price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BBVA. Deutsche Bank set a €5.60 ($6.51) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC set a €5.60 ($6.51) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.55 ($6.45) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.20 ($4.88) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.40) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €5.42 ($6.30).

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a twelve month low of €6.51 ($7.57) and a twelve month high of €7.93 ($9.22).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.